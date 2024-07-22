Navotas PSA ties welcome development

The local government of Navotas City on Monday has stressed that the partnership it forged with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is essential in their efforts to deliver high-quality projects, programs, activities and services.

This comes as Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco signed a memorandum of agreement with the PSA on the conduct of 2024 Census of Population and Community-Based Monitoring System CBMS.

Tiangco — together with Regional Statistical Services Office-National Capital Region regional director Paciano Dizon, Cynthia Laxina, Supervising Statistical Specialist and Officer-in-Charge of the Provincial Statistical Office-NCR IV and Engr. Rufino Serrano, Navotas City Planning and Development Officer

— signed the agreement Monday.

“This year’s census will provide us with factual insights into the current status of our city’s population. These are essential in our efforts to deliver high-quality projects, programs, activities, and services to our fellow Navoteños,” Tiangco said.

Under the agreement, the PSA will implement and facilitate the collection of statistical data and geotagging of household buildings in Navotas.