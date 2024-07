Photos

MMDA Mobile Command Center unveiled

LOOK: MMDA Acting Chairman, Atty. Don Artes, leads the unveiling of the new MMDA Mobile Command Center along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in time for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address on 22 July 2024. It is equipped with cutting-edge portable command and dispatch system, as well as remote CCTVs for traffic management and public safety monitoring. | via Analy Labor