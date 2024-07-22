MMDA launches high-tech mobile command center

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has unveiled a new high-tech mobile command center (MCC) which debuted on Monday as it was utilized for the traffic monitoring and other activities during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Don Artes said that the MCC — donated by Globe Telecom — is equipped with state-of-the-art communications systems, including a portable command and dispatch system, a multimode radio, and remote CCTV and drone capabilities.

It can also be used as a mobile incident command post in case of disasters or emergencies.

“The MCC has satellite internet service. If President Marcos were to order it dispatched to the provinces, it could be brought there and used as a mobile incident command post,” Artes said. “This MCC is a significant addition to our capabilities.”

“It will enhance our traffic management and public safety operations, especially during major events like the SoNA,” he added.

The MCC is linked to the MMDA’s Communications and Command Center, allowing for real-time coordination among personnel on the ground and in the command center.