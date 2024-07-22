Marcos: Phl cannot yield, waver WPS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday reaffirmed the country’s territorial rights and interests over the West Philippine Sea amid China’s continuous aggression.

In his third State of the Nation Address, Marcos reiterated that the Philippines would not abandon its territorial claims while finding ways to de-escalate tensions in the contested waters.

“In the face of challenges to our territorial sovereignty, we will assert our rights and interests in the same fair and pacific way that we have always done,” he said.

“Proper diplomatic channels and mechanisms under the rules-based international order remain the only acceptable means of settling disputes,” he added.

Marcos said the Philippines would continuously try to find ways to de-escalate tensions in contested areas with our counterparts, “without compromising our position and our principles. I know that our neighbors too are doing their very best to make this work.”

He continued: “The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver.”

The remarks earned him huge applause from lawmakers, including guests from the diplomatic corps, as tensions between the Philippines and China heightened under his term.

Over the past years, tensions between Manila and Beijing have escalated as the latter has become increasingly aggressive in obstructing the Philippines' regular rotation and resupply missions for its personnel stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. The Ayungin Shoal became a point of contention between the two countries due to their overlapping claims in the low-tide elevation feature in the West Philippine Sea.

Located 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, the Ayungin Shoal is part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Beijing has been consistent in insisting on its territorial rights on Ayungin Shoal, demanding the Philippines to tow the BRP Sierra Madre away from the area.

‘Not an imagination’

The President said that his administration is “now more conscious as a people, and strategic in heightening our aerial and maritime domain awareness.”

“We are continuing to strengthen our defense posture, both through developing self-reliance and through partnerships with like-minded states,” he stressed.

He, likewise, said that the West Philippine Sea is “not merely a figment of our imagination.”

“It is ours. And it will remain ours as long as the spirit of our beloved Philippines burns brightly,” he said, while shortly being interrupted by the cheering of the guests from the gallery.

Marcos said the country would also “strengthen and expand the awareness and knowledge of the entire nation, and ensure that we pass this on to our youth and future generations.”

“Laws on our Maritime Zones and Archipelagic Sea Lanes make sure that this intergenerational mandate — this duty — will firmly take root in the hearts and minds of all our people,” he stressed.

Exactly a week ago, the bicameral conference committee composed of the Senate and House of Representatives unanimously approved the reconciled version of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Senate Bill No. 2492 and House Bill No. 7819).

Meanwhile, Senate Bill No. 2665, or the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act is pending on second reading before the upper chamber. Its counterpart, House Bill 9034, was approved by the lower chamber on final reading in December.

Marcos ended his speech on international relations with gratitude to the entire Armed Forces, the Coast Guard, and fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.

“Please accept the heartfelt gratitude of the entire nation for your vigilance and sacrifice,” he said.