Marcos Cites OFWs' Contributions

In his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid tribute to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for their significant contributions to national development and their personal lives.

Marcos highlighted the significant $37 billion remittance from OFWs over the past year, citing data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which he described as "a huge boost to our growing economy."

The President also celebrated achievements in overseas employment during his term. Recently, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) adopted a groundbreaking resolution, co-sponsored by 28 countries including the Philippines, aimed at promoting and protecting the rights of seafarers worldwide. This marks the first-ever UN HRC resolution dedicated to seafarers' human rights.

Marcos emphasized that this resolution ensures safety and decent living conditions for over half a million Filipino seafarers, who constitute a significant part of the global maritime workforce of nearly 2 million.

Additionally, Marcos highlighted partnerships with like-minded states that have resulted in increased investments in the Philippines and expanded employment opportunities for Filipinos overseas.

In his commitment to supporting OFWs, Marcos inaugurated the OFW Lounge at Terminals 1 and 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the Seafarer’s Hub in Manila, aiming to provide better services for departing and returning workers.

Furthermore, Marcos reiterated his administration's steadfast support for migrant workers in distress. Over the past year, the government successfully repatriated OFWs and their families from conflict zones such as Israel, Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon, and Yemen, as well as from calamity-stricken areas in Taiwan and New Zealand.

“Until their return home, we welcome our OFWs with open hearts and arms. We assure our returning OFWs, along with their families, that we will support them well to start anew here in the country, enabling them to secure good jobs or establish businesses,” Marcos affirmed.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has collaborated with various government agencies and the private sector to facilitate the smooth reintegration of OFWs into Philippine society.

Moreover, the national government has achieved significant milestones in labor affairs, including the lifting of the deployment ban to Kuwait and the settlement of unpaid claims and wages for OFWs affected by the economic crisis in Saudi Arabia. To date, 1,500 Filipinos have received compensation totaling 130 million Saudi riyals (approximately P1.9 billion), with ongoing discussions with the Saudi government regarding remaining claims.