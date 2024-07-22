Marcos bans POGO

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced an immediate ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in a landmark move aimed at addressing widespread criminal activities related to the industry.

During his third State of the Nation Address on Monday, Marcos imposed a strict deadline for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to shut down the contentious POGO operations by the year's end.

“Effective today, all POGOs are banned. I hereby instruct Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) to wind down and cease the operations of POGOs by the end of the year,” Marcos said at the latter part of his speech.

“The DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment), in coordination with our economic managers, shall use the time between now and then to find new jobs for our countrymen who will be displaced,” the President added.

Marcos acknowledged that while this ban would address many issues, it would not be a panacea for all the problems associated with POGOs

He called on all government officials, law enforcers, and citizens to remain vigilant and principled.

"This will solve many of the problems that we are encountering, it will solve many of the problems that we have been encountering. But it will not solve all of them," Marcos said.

"To solve all the problems that we have been suffering under, all officials, law enforcers, workers in government, and most of all the citizens must always be vigilant, principled, and think of the health of the nation," Marcos added.

POGOs appear to have opened the door to criminal activities in the Philippines, with multiple raids uncovering evidence of human trafficking, prostitution, torture, and more.

Pressure on President Marcos to ban POGOs has been mounting in recent months, particularly after a Senate investigation revealed additional issues, such as foreign nationals purchasing fake birth certificates and the suspension of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo on suspicion of being a Chinese spy.

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, and Aquilino Pimentel III have all called on Marcos to ban POGOs.

Both the Department of Finance (DOF) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) have supported the ban. The DOF has stated that the proliferation of POGOs is costing the Philippines approximately P99.5 billion annually.