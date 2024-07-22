Mahinay grabs 1st PRISAA gold

Mark Mahinay of Central Visayas dominated the men’s 5,000m event for the honor of claiming the first gold medal in the 2024 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games Monday at the Bicol University track and field stadium.

The 21-year-old Catmon, Cebu native clocked 15 minutes and 22.9 seconds to beat teammate Franklin Lee (15:53.4) and Ken Jay Moreto of Soccsksargen (15:55.7).

“I am happy to win,” said Mahinay, an incoming third year Information Technology student at the University of Cebu main campus.

“If not for the rains, I could have clocked faster,” added Mahinay, who registered a personal best time of 15.17.00 during his training in Cebu.

He can add more mints to his collection as he will also compete in the 800m and 1,500m events.

Meanwhile, John Rods Bongcayat of Davao Region took the gold medal in the youth boys division with a time of 13:07.3.

Jay Roben Rañaque of Bicol Region (14:39.3) secured the silver medal while Alexander Ungos of Central Luzon (16:04.6) settled for the bronze medal.

More than 10,000 athletes, coaches and officials from 17 regions are taking part in the multi-sport tournament which also features archery, badminton, baseball, basketball, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, billiards, boxing, chess, dancesports, football, gymnastics, karatedo, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, indoor volleyball and weightlifting.