Lacuna lauds improved Manila tax collection

The local government of Manila on Monday disclosed that it has improved its tax collection even as Mayor Honey Lacuna disclosed her plans to enhance the city’s financial systems in the coming days.

In a statement, Lacuna stressed that the impending changes aim to streamline processes and support the implementation of new programs that will further improve city services.

“Our revenue collection has been significantly better this year compared to previous years,” Lacuna said.

She also commended the city’s revenue-generating departments, bureaus, and offices for their efforts in digitizing their operations, ensuring that all funds due to the city are properly collected.

Meantime, Lacuna expressed her appreciation to City Treasurer Jasmin Talegon and the 300 individuals working with her for establishing an efficient tax collection system as she stressed the importance of every peso collected, echoing Talegon’s statement that every single peso or five pesos is crucial in ensuring the city’s financial stability.

“Our government has numerous obligations,” Lacuna said, “and as Mam Jaz aptly stated, every peso or five pesos that enters our city’s coffers is of utmost importance.”

She assured the public that the upcoming changes, which will be implemented over the next few weeks and months, will significantly benefit the city.

Lacuna also announced the establishment of a real-time information system that will provide crucial insights into the city’s fiscal standing and identify areas that require immediate attention.

She reiterated her support for the digitization efforts of all departments, offices and bureaus.

“Everyone is committed to digitization to guarantee that all funds due to the city are properly collected,” Lacuna said. “This is evident in the increased revenue collection we have achieved compared to previous years.”

“Under my administration, all the changes you will witness are undoubtedly for the betterment of our city,” she added.

City Treasurer Talegon reported that the implementation of online tax payment collection has been instrumental in achieving collection targets and significantly enhancing the city’s collection efficiency in recent years.