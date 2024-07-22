Kamala Harris's Running Mate: Key Contenders and Considerations

With Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race and his endorsement of Kamala Harris, the focus now shifts to her choice of running mate. The selection process is set to accelerate, aiming for a decision by the Democratic National Convention starting August 19 in Chicago.

Top Contenders

Among the potential picks is Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's governor, whose inclusion could secure crucial electoral votes from a key swing state. Another prominent name is Mark Kelly, Arizona's senator and former astronaut, who represents another vital battleground. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper are also under consideration, each offering distinct regional and political advantages.

Other Notable Names

Additional candidates include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is also being discussed as a possible vice presidential choice.

By Julie Chabanas, Agence France-Presse (AFP)