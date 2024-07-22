Imee’s Prayer: Protect VP Duterte, PBBM’s ‘Noble Intentions’

Senator Imee Marcos, the eldest sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Monday asked for God’s protection for Vice President Sara Duterte and the prevailing of her brother’s “noble intentions.”

During the opening of the third and final session of the 19th Congress, Senator Imee led the Senate in prayer after Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero banged the gavel to officially call the upper chamber to order.

In her prayer, Senator Imee sought protection from God for Duterte, who chose to skip her brother’s third State of the Nation Address after resigning from the Cabinet.

She also prayed for the success of the noble intentions of her brother against individuals she described as “self-serving” who are surrounding the President.

“Protect Vice President Inday Sara Duterte. Ensure the success of the noble intentions of my brother, President Bongbong Marcos, against the self-serving individuals around him,” she said in Filipino.

Senator Imee also asked God to bless the upper chamber with the wisdom to “understand the true state of our society.”

“Give us the courage to fight for the welfare and truth for our fellow Filipinos, regardless of the adversaries,” she said.

“Grant us the heart and compassion to address their cries and grievances, for our countrymen are suffering greatly,” she added, enumerating the pressing issues such as high prices of commodities, and hunger.

Likewise, Senator Imee sought God’s protection from those “who challenge our seas with wars that bring no victories.”

Over the past years, tensions between Manila and Beijing have escalated as the latter has become increasingly aggressive in obstructing the Philippines' regular rotation and resupply missions for its personnel stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. Recently, confrontations between the Philippine Coast Guard and China Coast Guard and militia vessels have significantly increased.