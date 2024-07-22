Historical insights into Phl presidential SONAs

In the grand theater of Philippine politics, the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is not just a speech—it's a performance. From Manuel L. Quezon's bold debut in 1935 to Benigno S. Aquino III's linguistic flair, each president has taken the stage with their own unique style.

Manuel Quezon marks the inaugural SONA

In a momentous occasion in Philippine history, Manuel L. Quezon delivered the first SONA by a Philippine president in 1935.

Presidents who did not deliver SONAs

Emilio Aguinaldo and Jose P. Laurel stand as the only Philippine presidents who did not deliver a SONA during their respective terms.

Quirino's unprecedented radio broadcast

Elpidio Quirino became the first and only Philippine president unable to physically appear before Congress to deliver his SONA. In 1950, while undergoing medical treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland in the United States, Quirino's SONA was broadcast live over the radio to Congress and the nation.

Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.'s record-breaking legacy

Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. holds the record for delivering the most number of SONAs in Philippine history, totaling 20 speeches during his tenure. His SONAs had a combined total of 212,510 words. His 1969 speech is, thus far, the longest SONA recorded in terms of word count.

GMA's brief SONA

Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's 2005 speech is noted for its brevity, standing as the shortest SONA in terms of word count.

PNoy's linguistic milestone

Benigno S. Aquino III made history in 2010 by delivering his first SONA entirely in Filipino. He remains the only president, thus far, to deliver a SONA exclusively in the national language.