Go champions cooperative growth

In a significant boost for cooperatives in Western Visayas, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) in spearheading the “Malasakit sa Kooperatiba” held at Gaisano Mall in Iloilo City on Saturday, 20 July. Through their collaboration, financial support was given to 23 select cooperatives from Region 6.

Go, known for his dedication to grassroots development, earlier advocated for additional funds for the CDA’s Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives. This includes the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba initiative, which aims to empower micro and small cooperatives through financial aid and capacity-building activities.

According to the senator, cooperatives play a vital role in uplifting local economies and fostering community spirit. This assistance can ensure that cooperatives continue to thrive and contribute to sustainable development.

Furthermore, Go also gave away grocery packs, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs to all cooperative members present during the event. Meanwhile, he also gave away bicycles, watches, shoes, and mobile phones to select individuals.

A staunch advocate for cooperative development, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11502, which designates October as National Cooperative Month, celebrating the contributions and achievements of cooperatives across the country.

Additionally, he supported the passage of RA 11535 as one of its co-authors and co-sponsors, mandating the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at municipal, city, and provincial levels to further strengthen cooperative growth and support.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, Senator Go has consistently championed policies and programs that promote cooperative development. His initiatives reflect his commitment to inclusive growth and community empowerment, ensuring that cooperatives receive the support they need to flourish.

In an ambush interview on Saturday, 20 July after aiding cooperatives in Iloilo City, Senator “Bong” Go emphasized the critical importance of further support for the country’s impoverished populations.

The senator’s call for action comes against a backdrop of concerning statistics from the National Nutrition Council, which reports that one in three Filipino households experiences food insecurity, leading directly to malnutrition and its consequences.

Meanwhile, Go last Friday, provided assistance to displaced workers in Libungan, North Cotabato.

The aid distribution took place at the Barangay San Isidro Parish Gym, benefiting 330 displaced workers. Go’s Malasakit Team handed out snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, sling bags, basketballs, and volleyballs.

The Department of Labor and Employment, in collaboration with Go and local officials, also conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.