Former President Estrada and House Speaker de Venecia Attend President Marcos Jr.'s Third SONA

President pro tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada, and the 15th Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives, Jose de Venecia Jr., walked the red carpet in the Plenary Hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22, 2024. | Via John Louie Abrina