Fascination for NIPPON culture lives on

But it’s anime lead robot, Voltes V, introduced to the country back in 1979 alongside Mazinger Z, UFO Robo Grandiser, etc., who proved to be an enduring charmer.

Back in the late ‘70s, young fans would “volt in” with other family members in the early evening to watch Voltes V fight his evil enemies on TV. Some could even sing along to the catchy theme, in Japanese! Recently, GMA 7 brought the robot to the present generation with its own local adaptation titled Voltes V: Legacy, still currently airing since its premiere last year, with a cinematic version to be released in Japan this coming October.

The bonsai trend also started sometime in the ‘70s, according to the Philippine Bonsai Society’s past president Bobby Gopiao, and continued to grow through the years. An award-winning hobbyist himself, Gopiao says that the Philippines is presently ranked third in the world, just behind Japan and Taiwan, in terms of bonsai practitioners.