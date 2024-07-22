Escudero Pledges Focus on Filipino Workers' Issues

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero stressed that the upper chamber will prioritize crafting policies and laws aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by overworked and underpaid Filipinos. He made this commitment while presiding over the Senate’s third and final session of the 19th Congress on Monday.

Speaking before the 23 senators, Escudero called for a shift in priorities to address the immediate needs and challenges confronted by the public. He stated that under his leadership, the Senate envisions bridging social divides and paving a path to prosperity for every Filipino.

“Our people are overworked, underpaid, and overburdened. A comfortable life has eluded them for generations,” Escudero lamented. “Their dreams and struggles, more than any policy paper, provide what our legislative agenda should contain and inspire us to work hard,” he further stressed.

Escudero pointed out that most of the enacted laws primarily benefit large businesses while leaving the general population behind. “I have noticed that we have passed a raft of laws that ease the burden on big business, even easing tax payments and unloading bad loans, we have that,” he said.

Citing further observations, Escudero asked: “Why are there no laws that ease commuting and connecting? Ease of finishing school and finding work? Ease of healthcare for the sick? Ease of acquiring justice? Ease of growing food and feeding our families?”

Therefore, he called for a fundamental shift in lawmaking priorities, ensuring that every law and budget decision is made “with the best interests of the Filipino people in mind.”

No Half-Baked Bills

Escudero detailed the Senate’s meticulous approach to lawmaking, including trimming lengthy provisions, reducing projected costs, testing for constitutionality, and addressing stakeholders’ concerns. “We do this because legislative haste often leads to time and resources wasted. Bills that are not forged in the fire of debate often come out half-baked. And these eventually require remedial sequels,” he said.

Escudero assured that the Senate would only pass “well-crafted” measures. “To write laws is not the only duty of the Senate. It also has the duty to correct wrong policies. To this end, irregularities were probed, aid was provided, and justice was pursued without letup,” he said.

Additionally, Escudero reaffirmed the Senate’s independence, “driven by debate and committed to scrutinizing government proposals without external influence.”

“We embrace the full ventilation of views, either in contra or in conformity, whether by those in the majority or the minority. But at the end of the day, we vote. We divide the house on issues out of policy differences, never letting politics permanently divide us. This is the Senate the people need at this point in our history,” he said.