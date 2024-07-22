Dutertes no-show at PBBM’s third SONA

The family of former President Rodrigo Duterte was noticeably absent at the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

From the patriarch to her children, the Duterte family skipped his successor’s third SONA as their political relationship severed more than two years after the historic landslide victory of Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte in 2022.

According to his ally and former aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Duterte was in Davao City and had just returned from a visit to China.

“I’m not sure. I think he came from China. He’s kind of tired. He’s in Davao,” Go told reporters in an ambush interview when asked if the older Duterte would attend Marcos’ SONA.

His eldest daughter, Vice President Duterte, also opted not to attend the SONA of her former running mate, after declaring herself as the designated survivor.

In a separate statement issued by her office, Duterte would also not watch the SONA of the President.

"She is currently in Bohol to empathize with the Boholanos for the death of their Vice Governor,” the Office of the Vice President statement read.

Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte was also visibly absent at the opening of the third regular session of the 19th Congress. He was not seen attending the SONA either.

DAILY TRIBUNE is confirming to Duterte's office if he attended the SONA or not but they have yet to provide an answer, as of writing.

Meanwhile, Senators Go and Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, known allies of the former president, also skipped President Marcos’ SONA.

In a Facebook post, Go shared a video of himself being assessed by a healthcare worker before having blood samples drawn. His caption stated that he was undergoing a medical check-up.