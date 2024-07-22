Duckey bares Falcons AP Bren's weakness

Falcons AP Bren head coach Francis "Duckey" Glindro knows exactly what his team needs to improve for the coming Mobile Legends tournament.

Falcons AP Bren is coming off the recently concluded Mid Season Cup 2024, where they finished in second place after a stunning 3-4 defeat at the hands of Malaysian Esports team Selangor Red Giants.

Despite being one of the favorites to win the MSC, Duckey believes his team fell apart towards the end of the tournament.

"We have to fix a couple of things, one of them is definitely consistency. There were lapses in our finals run in the MSC in decision-making. We played really good in the early part of the tournament, and then it all unraveled in the grand finals," Duckey told Daily Tribune.

"I think it was just that. We lost patience, composure was bad, we wanted things to happen that did not align with everyone else."

Falcons AP Bren, the only two-time M-Series world champion in Mobile Legends competitive history, failed to defend their MPL PH championship when they settled for a second-place finish in Season 13 last May.

Though already basking in Esports glory, Duckey says it is time to revisit how his team prepares for tournaments.

"We have to redefine the training structure with an emphasis on playing in tip-top shape every time," he quipped.