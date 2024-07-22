DOJ condemns PBBM fake video

The Department of Justice yesterday said it will take the necessary actions to identify and prosecute those responsible for the circulation of a fake video involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, the DOJ said it is committed to upholding the law and will take all necessary actions to identify and prosecute those responsible for this deceitful act.

“We call on all citizens to be vigilant and to rely on verified sources of information. Let us work together to maintain the integrity of our nation and focus on addressing the genuine challenges we face,” DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano said in a statement.

The DOJ said the production and dissemination of such false information, which is illegal under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code. Article 154 clearly states that any person who, by means of printing or any other means of publication, shall publish or cause to be published as news any false news which may endanger the public order, or cause damage to the interest or credit of the State, can be held criminally liable.

The timing of the release of this fake video, occurring just before the President's State of the Nation Address, unmistakably indicates an intent to undermine the credibility of the President and the critical speech he is set to deliver.

“This malicious act erodes public trust and poses a threat to public order by spreading misinformation,” Clavano said.

He further stated, “We urge all individuals and groups to refrain from such selfish acts that distract from the real issues our country faces. The dissemination of false information only serves to create unnecessary confusion and division among the public, ultimately damaging the interest and credit of the State.”

Clavano said when asked where the video came from, “We are not yet sure whether the video originated from here or abroad. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there.”