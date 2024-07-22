‘Comprehensive,’ Legarda says of President’s speech

Senators on Monday lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on his decisive actions against Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) that have been linked to various crimes across the country.

In an ambush interview, Senator Loren Legarda congratulated the President for what she described as a “very comprehensive” State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

“[It was] very comprehensive, especially his statement on the West Philippine Sea, the banning of POGOs, and of course, the contribution of overseas Filipino workers,” Legarda told reporters in an ambush interview a few minutes after Marcos’ third SoNA concluded.

“Much work needs to be done to accomplish everything the President has said. I congratulate him for his hard work,” she added.

Marcos in his speech, ordered a ban on the operations of POGOs in the country. He, likewise, reaffirmed the country’s territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea amid Chinese continuous aggression in the area.

Legarda said China would also welcome President Marcos’ pronouncements on the POGO. “POGOs are banned in China. I think the Chinese government would also welcome this,” she said.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito also welcomed the President’s remarks, particularly his stance on the WPS. “We applaud the President for standing up, [and] for fighting for our sovereignty,” Ejercito said in a separate interview.

He, however, said that he would have wanted to hear more plans from the President about perennial problems such as transportation and energy.

Nevertheless, he gave the President an eight over 10 rating.

‘Honest, realistic’

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero also lauded Marcos on his SoNA, which he described as “honest, realistic, and comprehensive.”

“He discussed many important issues that the public feels strongly about, and I was also glad that he prioritized topics such as agriculture, the price of rice, and, of course, he concluded with the issue of POGO,” he said.