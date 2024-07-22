Colleen Hoover on ‘It Ends With Us’

The number one New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover is excited to share with her fans in the Philippines the big screen adaptation of her romance novel It Ends With Us.

The film follows the journey of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) as she chases her lifelong dream of opening her own business, while she wrestles with childhood trauma and a former flame, and a chance meeting with a charming neurosurgeon that sets off immediate sparks.

Hoover’s It Ends With Us, published in 2016, experienced a surge in popularity as it became viral on TikTok on the BookTok community. The book sold over a million copies worldwide and became the best-selling novel of 2023. It Ends With Us has also been translated into over 20 languages.

Describing the writing process for It Ends With Us, Hoover says that it is the hardest book she’s ever written, as it is based on the relationship between her mother and father. Critics have praised the novel for its handling of difficult topics such as domestic abuse, with The Slate writing, “It Ends with Us has probably left the most impact on me more than any other book I have read. Reading through this book was an emotional rollercoaster. There were times where I felt angry, sad, happy and giddy. Prior to reading it, I never considered how difficult it is to leave a domestic abuse relationship.”

Watch Lily Bloom’s story unfold on the big screen as It Ends With Us opens in Philippine cinemas on 7 August.