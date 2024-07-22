CBCP issues "Oratio Imperata" for peace

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) released the Oratio Imperata for peace on Monday amid ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea. Oratio Imperata translates to obligatory prayer. This prayer, focusing on peace, will be recited until January 1, 2025.

The Oratio Imperata for peace:

God our Heavenly Father, Lord of peace and justice, we humbly come before you during this time of escalating geopolitical tensions in our part of the world.

Through the years you have sustained our faith in you as a nation. It is our faith in Your Divine providence that has made us survive the countless natural and human-caused calamities that have come our way in our history as a people. Spare us, Lord, from the horrors of war. Hear our pleas as we cry out to You. Have mercy on us, Lord; rescue us from the malevolent forces that influence world leaders. For we believe, that "...our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms" (Eph 6:12).

We pray for our leaders entrusted with making crucial decisions for our nation. We place all our hopes in You, seeking Your forgiveness and mercy for the times when our fears and suspicions have tainted our perceptions with ethnic biases and prejudices verging on racism.

We earnestly pray, Lord, that you "make us instruments of your peace.

Where there is hatred let us bring love. Where there is injury, pardon. Where there is doubt, faith. Where there's despair, hope. Where there is darkness, light. Where there is sadness, joy."

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God forever and ever. AMEN.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.

St. Michael the Archangel, pray for us.

St. Joseph, pray for us.

St. Francis of Assisi, pray for us. St. Lorenzo Ruiz, pray for us.

St. Pedro Calungsod, pray for us.

(Diocesan patron)..., pray for us.