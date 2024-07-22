Bong Go urges comprehensive aid for farmers, vulnerable Filipinos

Iloilo City — Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has called on the Department of Agriculture, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Department of Labor to intensify efforts in delivering tangible aid to those in dire need, particularly farmers, whom he described as the backbone of the country.

These remarks were made during an ambush interview after Senator Go provided aid to cooperatives in Iloilo City last Saturday, 20 July, 2024.

"Walang pulitika dapat ang pagtulong sa mga mahihirap," Go asserted, emphasizing the necessity of equitable aid distribution. "Totoo naman po ‘yun, kaya nga po dapat pagbutihin natin ang mga programa at serbisyo para sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino. Lalo na po, ‘yung pinakamahirap. Unahin po dapat ang pinakamahirap natin sa kababayan,” he added.

This call to action is set against concerning statistics from the National Nutrition Council (NNC), which reports that one in three Filipino households experiences food insecurity, leading to malnutrition and its severe consequences.

NNC Assistant Secretary Azucena Dayanghirang highlighted that malnutrition is not only a health issue but a developmental one, contributing to reduced intelligence quotients and stunted growth among Filipino children.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Go has consistently advocated for strengthening agricultural support systems, recognizing the vital role of farmers in ensuring food security.

"Wala tayong kakainin dito kung wala yung ating mga farmers. Dapat po'y suportado sila at busog sila," he said.

Go authored Republic Act 11901, the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022, which strengthened the financial structure supporting agriculture, fisheries, and rural development. He also co-sponsored and co-authored RA 11953, the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which condones loans accrued by agrarian reform beneficiaries, including interests, penalties, and surcharges.

Additionally, Go has filed new bills aimed at developing agriculture in the country, including Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2117, which ensures comprehensive crop insurance protection for agrarian reform beneficiaries, and SBN 2118, which seeks to improve insurance coverage and services for farmers.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go concluded.