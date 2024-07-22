Bong Go leads aid distribution to Libungan displaced workers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and his Malasakit Team provided assistance to displaced workers in Libungan, North Cotabato on Friday, 19 July.

The aid distribution, in collaboration with Councilors Kristine Joy Cadava, Nikki dela Serna, and Israel Hasigan, took place at the Barangay San Isidro Parish Gymnasium, benefiting 330 displaced workers.

Go’s Malasakit Team handed out snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, sling bags, basketballs, and volleyballs.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in collaboration with Sen. Go and local officials, also conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“May dala rin kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo ngayong araw na ito. Kayo po ang napili na bibigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ng DOLE sa pamamagitan ng TUPAD program. Ang programang ito ay isinulong natin upang mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayan,” explained Go.

“Mahirap ang panahon ngayon at marami pang apektado na hindi pa nakakabalik sa trabaho. Palakpakan natin ang DOLE sa programang TUPAD,” he emphasized.

To better support Filipino workers affected by crises and those in rural areas with limited employment opportunities, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420. This proposed legislation seeks to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE, aiming to provide temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families who are ready to engage in unskilled manual labor for a specified period.

Moreover, Senator Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, advocating for a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage across the country, further easing the financial burden on Filipino families.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted his role as the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

With 166 operational centers nationwide, including one at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that the program has assisted approximately ten million impoverished patients with their hospital expenses.

“Ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go, who is widely recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.