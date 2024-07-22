Biazon leads ‘Brigada Eskwela’ opening

The local government of Muntinlupa City has kicked off on Monday the Brigada Eskwela 2024 as Mayor Ruffy Biazon urged the community to work together to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for children.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” Biazon said in a speech, stressed the need for collaboration to improve the welfare of young people.

The cleanup and repair drive were simultaneously launched in 29 public schools with the help of city government offices, the Schools Division Office, parents, police, military reservists, and private groups.

Meantime, the city government donated cleaning supplies while the health department conducted anti-dengue activities.