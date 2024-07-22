Backdrop collapse injures 1

A staff member was injured when a large LED screen fell during a concert for supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday afternoon.

Strong winds and heavy rain toppled the screen at the event, dubbed “Tunog ng Bagong Pilipinas,” which was being held along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City ahead of Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

Event organizer Jan Marini said the injured staff member was immediately treated by medical personnel on site. Several artists also suffered damage to their belongings, she said.

“I hope he’s OK,” Marini said of the injured staff member. “We know this can happen during these types of natural occurrences.”

Marlon Mendoza, chairman of One Movement, said the concert aimed to entertain Marcos supporters from across the country.

He praised the President’s handling of the West Philippine Sea issue and expressed hope that Marcos would outline plans for the remainder of his term in the SoNA.

“We know that change does not happen overnight,” Mendoza said. “What the president is calling for is solidarity and unity among the Filipino people.”