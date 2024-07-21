YOU BELONG TO GAZOO: Toyota celebrates motorsports program’s 10th season in speed and style

UNDER the driving rain, drivers in the Sporting and Super Sporting Classes see action. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently kicked off the 10th season of its motorsports program with the first race weekend of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup.

The thrilling event saw thousands of spectators at the Clark International Speedway as more than 30 racers battled it out on track for the sprint and endurance races.

During the opening ceremony, TMP president Masando Hashimoto revealed that he would be participating as a racer under the Novice Class — a new circuit racing class that gathers winners and top performers from the Autocross Challenge.

He was joined by influencers Lexi Mendiola and Reph Bangsil, media racers Jamil Lacuna, Jose Altoveros, Pablo Salapantan and John Ray San Diego, and sim racer Russel Reyes.