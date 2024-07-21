YOU BELONG TO GAZOO: Toyota celebrates motorsports program’s 10th season in speed and style

UNDER the driving rain, drivers in the Sporting and Super Sporting Classes see action. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently kicked off the 10th season of its motorsports program with the first race weekend of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup.
The thrilling event saw thousands of spectators at the Clark International Speedway as more than 30 racers battled it out on track for the sprint and endurance races.
During the opening ceremony, TMP president Masando Hashimoto revealed that he would be participating as a racer under the Novice Class — a new circuit racing class that gathers winners and top performers from the Autocross Challenge.
He was joined by influencers Lexi Mendiola and Reph Bangsil, media racers Jamil Lacuna, Jose Altoveros, Pablo Salapantan and John Ray San Diego, and sim racer Russel Reyes.
Seasoned racers under the Promotional, Sporting, and Super Sporting classes also returned to the track to bring adrenaline-pumping action with 2024 newcomers.
The morning saw racers driving under sunny skies, while the afternoon was met with rain showers. The differing weather conditions put both racers and cars to the test, providing fans with high-octane, wheel-to-wheel battles.
For the first race weekend, two sprint races and one endurance race were held.
Four-wheeled showstoppers were also spotted on track as car club members took to the speedway their GR performance vehicles for the Car Club Track Day. This was followed by a driving exhibition by drifters Hanz Jimenez and Dane Cruz.
A select few from the public were also given the exciting opportunity to ride shotgun and experience being drifted on the track. Freebies were also up for grabs at the sponsors’ booths and TGR GT Cup experience booth.
The race weekend was capped by performances by Filipino band Autotelic, raffles for the public, and the succeeding awarding of winners.
Among the winners were Jamil Lacuna, Rusell Reyes and Jose Altoveros of Toyota Gazoo Racing PH who finished 1-2-3 in Race 1, Sprint Race, Novice Class.
Bong Garbes of Inbox-Toyota San Fernando ruled the Promotional Class, besting Rex Abrenilla of Toyota Team Cebu, and Johndale Dy also of Toyota Team Cebu who were second and third, respectively.
In the Sporting Class, Jiro Garbes of Inbox-Toyota San Fernando held sway with Jarond Mesina of Toyota Team Ceby and Danzel Waytan of JD Motorsport-Ribbon Arc finishing second and third.
JBT Racing/Toyota Isabela’s Red Diwa emerged as champ in the Super Sporting Class, while Toyota Balintawak/Obenger Racing Team’s Inigo Anton and Toyota Team Cebu’s Russel Cabrera finished in the top three.
Toyota Gazoo Racing PH swept the Race 2, Sprint Race Novice Class Rusell Reyes, Jamil Lacuna and John Reye San Diego making the podium.
Promotional Class saw Julia Delos Angeles of Toyota Marilao/San Jose del Monte/Obenger lording it over second placer Bong Garbes of Inbos-Toyota San Fernando and third placer Abrenilla.
Sporting Class top honors went to Jay Lao of Happy Hotels Racing Team, Waytan and Carlos Suarez of Toyota Team Cebu in the top three.
Cabrera annexed the Super Sporting Class, followed by Mikey Keilani Jordan of Jordan Racing and Anton.
Race 3 Endurance Race 1 was won by Reyes with Gazoo teammates Lacuna and Lexi Mendiola taking second and third places.
Delos Angeles topped the Promotional Class over Garbes and Abranilla, while Waytan bested Mesina and Suarez in Sporting Class.
Anton captured the Super Sporting Class over Cabrera and Ian Rosales of Toyota Team Cebu.
Racing fans can look forward to the second race weekend of the TGR Philippine Cup on 28 September for more exhilarating action.
For more information on the TGR Philippine Cup, visit https://toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines. Follow TOYOTA GAZOO Racing on Facebook and Instagram and TMP’s official pages — Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH for updates.