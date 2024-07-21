What makes tidal forests so important?

Tidal forests, more commonly known as mangrove forests, have perhaps one of the most peculiar plants in the world. Mangroves’ unique ability to live in muddy and brackish water gives them a very special and distinct identity among all plants on our planet. Beyond their uniqueness, however, mangroves offer more than what meets the eye. They form vital ecosystems that provide a plethora of services, not just only to the environment, but also to people. Unfortunately, these ecosystems are at risk due to human and natural causes, including climate change.

On July 23, we celebrate the World International Day for Mangrove Conservation. Adopted by the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization in 2015, this commemoration aims to raise awareness of the importance of mangroves as nature-based solutions to climate change. This brings us to the question, what are mangroves? And why are they important?

According to a Philippine Institute of Development Studies Policy Note titled “Mitigating climate change through mangrove forests,” mangrove forests are a group of salt-tolerant shrubs and trees usually found along sheltered coastlines in the tropics and sub-tropics.

To be able to survive in both salt and fresh waters, mangroves have adapted to filter out up to 90 percent of salt that enters through their roots. At the same time, they have the ability to store fresh water through their leaves. They use this stored water to survive amid the changing tides of their geological location.

Mangroves offer plenty of ecological services that are essential for sustaining marine life both within their own habitat and in adjacent ecosystems. Their often submerged roots house a variety of marine species. Similarly, their stems, leaves, and branches provide a safe haven for birds, reptiles, and tree-dwelling mammals. These make mangroves effective biodiversity centers. Mangroves serve as nursery grounds for a diverse array of marine species, including fish, crustaceans, and mollusks. Many species that begin their life cycles in mangrove forests eventually migrate to adjacent seagrass beds and coral reefs as they mature, creating a crucial ecological connectivity between these ecosystems.

Mangroves, with their closely knit roots, also act as a natural-based solution to coastal erosion. With their intertwining roots that can expand up to 5 meters long, mangroves form a barrier that locks in sediments and prevents erosion. Similarly, its thick and lush canopies act as wind barriers that prevent destructive gusts of winds from reaching nearby coastal communities, especially during storms.

One of the most powerful features of mangroves is their ability to act as carbon sinks. Like other trees, mangroves capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and produce oxygen. However, the sediments in which they grow also serve as effective carbon storage. A study done under the PDS revealed that a hectare of mangrove forest in Pangasinan was found to sequester 564.7 tons of carbon. This illustrates the capacity of mangroves to capture and store carbon. Unfortunately, mangroves face a serious threat from deforestation and forest loss due to human developmental activities.

The mapping data released by the Global Mangrove Watch in 2020 estimated a net loss of 5,245 km2 from the 152,604 km2 in 1996. Mangrove forests have been and continue to be subjected to degradation, pollution, and biodiversity loss. The United Nations Environment Program’s “Decades of Mangrove Forests Change: What does it mean for nature, people, and the climate?” suggests that half of mangrove-thriving mammals, 22 percent of fishes, 16 percent of plants, 13 percent of reptiles and amphibians, and 8 percent of birds living in mangrove forests are threatened with extinction.

In the Philippines, mangroves are in a very precarious situation. Available data on mangrove populations show that the Philippines had an estimated 450,000 hectares of mangrove forests in 1920, which decreased to 317,500 hectares by 1990. According to the 2021 Philippine Statistics Report by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, this number has further decreased to 311,400 hectares. Half of mangrove forest loss can be attributed directly to brackish-water pond development, clearing and pollution.

Known mangrove forests in the Philippines are found in Palawan, Siargao, Malampaya Sound, Biri Island, El Nido, Tanon Strait, Northern Sierra Madre, Dumanquilas Bay, Sibuyan Island, and Calauit Island. Moreover, five out of the eight Ramsar protected sites in the Philippines are home to stretches of mangrove forests. These include the Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetlands, Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area, Negros Occidental Coastal Wetlands Conservation Area, Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary, and Puerta Princesa Subterreanean River National Park. These mangrove forests play a critical part in sustaining Philippine biodiversity and reducing the impacts of climate change.

Recognizing the importance of mangroves, the Philippine government has taken strong actions to protect, preserve, and rehabilitate them. In the National Adaptation Plan and the draft Nationally Distributed Contribution Implementation Plan, mangroves were identified as nature-based solutions to climate change. This prompts the establishment of mechanisms to ensure the health and protection of these vital ecosystems. Furthermore, legislation such as the Philippine Clean Water Act, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, and the National Integrated Protected System Act indirectly support the protection of our mangroves.

Beyond government actions, the involvement of local communities is key to ensure that these ecosystems thrive far into the future. Community-based management programs that promote sustainable practices and raise awareness about the importance of mangroves are essential.

To further improve mangrove conservation, we must invest in research to better understand mangrove ecosystems and the impacts of climate change; utilize the ecological knowledge of local communities to develop effective conservation strategies; enforce laws protecting mangrove areas, with stringent penalties for violations; and promote global cooperation for mangrove conservation through knowledge exchange and funding support.

Mangroves are irreplaceable ecosystems that provide extensive benefits, from protecting our coastlines to combating climate change. The ongoing threats they face make their conservation an urgent priority. By adopting comprehensive strategies involving scientific research, community participation, and strong legal frameworks, we can ensure that these vital ecosystems continue to thrive for generations to come.

Protecting mangroves is not just an ecological issue; it is essential for the resilience of our coastal communities and the health of our planet. Let us act now to safeguard our mangroves and secure a sustainable future.