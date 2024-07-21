Vinfast unfurls 3 more dealer showrooms

VinFast has officially opened its first three dealerships in the Philippines, reaffirming its commitment to providing Filipino consumers with modern and smart electric vehicles.

The three dealerships that opened today are VinFast Aseana, VinFast EDSA,and VinFast Alabang.

Located in prime locations in the capital city of Manila, these dealerships will showcase the VF 5, VF 7 and VF 9 electric SUV models.

The VF 5 electric SUV is now officially available for sale. Filipino customers can experience and order the car immediately at VinFast dealerships and through the website https://vinfastauto.ph/.

VinFast showrooms boast a modern and luxurious design, featuring a dominant blue color that reflects the sophistication and class of the VinFast brand. This promises Filipino customers a premium and convenient shopping experience.

Nguyen Thi Minh Ngoc, CEO of VinFast Philippines, shared: “The grand opening of VinFast’s first three dealerships in the Philippines marks a significant milestone in our journey to conquer the potential electric vehicle market here.”