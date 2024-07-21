Video podcasts gaining traction

Spotify continues to drive the podcast ecosystem in the Philippines. Not just for listening, but Spotify’s successful expansion into video podcasts has changed the game for many top and aspiring creators. Spotify’s data revealed a 4.5 times increase in video podcast consumption compared to audio-only podcasts. This growth underscores the growing preference for enriched storytelling experiences.

More than 60 percent of the top podcasts in the Philippines have included video elements in their shows, introducing an extra dimension of interactivity and closeness among their listeners. Video podcasts bring to life Filipinos’ favorite podcasts such as the motivational insights and interviews from the Solo Flight Podcast and the stories on love and relationships in Lecheng Pag-ibig ‘To!

For listeners on the road or those who prefer the pure audio experience, video podcasts on Spotify can be in the background, too, offering the flexibility to immerse oneself fully in the content or lean back and enjoy the audio stream.

Spotify partnered with Tier One Entertainment to launch an accelerator program to equip aspiring Filipino creators with the tools they need to create and grow their podcasts.

Whether by equipping existing creators with innovative tools like video podcasting or launching initiatives to empower aspiring ones to get started, Spotify is committed to championing local creators to make great content, find audiences and grow.