Transport strike looms anew

A transport group announced on Sunday that it will launch on Monday a transportation strike as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

Transport group Manibela said that at least 4,000 of its members in Metro Manila will join the protest against the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.

The strike will begin at noon at the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City.

It also announced that it will hold protests in other parts of the country, including Baguio City, Pangasinan, Naga City and the Visayas and Davao regions.

The protest is still in line with the transport group’s aim to have the President extend the consolidation for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.