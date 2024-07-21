Transforming generations through investment in education and future leaders

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom II) has confirmed a hard truth reflected for years in national and international assessments: The Philippine education system needs improvement.

In a nearly 400-page report released last January, the EdCom reported on challenges besetting the entire education system from the basic until tertiary levels. These include a high prevalence of stunting in learners under five years old, gaps in the quality of education, overburdened teachers and inequitable access to higher learning.

Private sector organizations do support government efforts in finding ways to upgrade the quality of education in the country. Improving the state of Philippine education is a collaborative effort that entails the support of various stakeholders. For over 35 years, the Aboitiz Foundation has been nurturing future leaders by improving public school facilities, expanding scholarship programs, and creating opportunities for postgraduate learning in innovation and technology. As the CSR arm of Aboitiz Group, the Philippines’ first techglomerate, Aboitiz Foundation is truly the Foundation of the Future.

Through its new Aurora PH initiative, Aboitiz Foundation aims to improve students’ learning environments by providing sustainable power and internet connections to schools located in remote areas. The project will initially benefit eight last-mile schools in Zambales and Benguet, where the majority of the learning population comes from Indigenous tribes, namely the Aetas, Kalanguya, Ibaloi and Kankanaey.

Communities near the beneficiary schools also benefit from this program through easy access to solar-powered charging stations for their devices, boosting their emergency preparedness and opening doors to livelihood opportunities.

Since 2003, Aboitiz Foundation has been helping promising but underprivileged students finish their college education under the Aboitiz Future Leaders program. Partnering with the country’s top universities, we support scholars taking up courses in engineering, information technology (IT), data science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) so they can create a positive impact on society.

Beyond investments in basic and tertiary education, Aboitiz Foundation donated $10 million to the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) for the Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship.

The endowment, made in 2020 to mark Aboitiz & Company’s 100th year, is helping to meet the global demand for tech-savvy and innovative professionals by supporting AIM’s degree programs, professorial chairs, interest-free student loan programs and facility enhancements.

With the new school year on the horizon, Aboitiz Foundation has mobilized Aboitiz Group volunteers to elevate school environments. Through the refurbishment of classrooms and enhancement of school grounds, we strive to create a more stimulating and inviting atmosphere for our future leaders.

Aboitiz Foundation is dedicated to empowering people and communities as the Aboitiz Group continues its journey to become the Philippines’ first techglomerate. We’ll continue to harness the synergies of various business units and work with partners to improve access to education and provide more opportunities for growth outside classroom walls.

Aboitiz Foundation is strongly committed to helping provide solutions to the problems confronting the country’s education system. We encourage other organizations to do the same and welcome those who may want to partner with us to realize our common goal. You may reach out to me, and we’d be more than happy to get in touch with you.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar is the chief reputation and sustainability officer of the Aboitiz Group and president of Aboitiz Foundation. With over three decades of senior management experience, she has led projects focusing on stakeholder engagement and sustainability, reshaping the Group’s agenda. A passionate artist and avid traveler, Ginggay finds inspiration in drawing, painting and exploring diverse cultures, and balances her dynamic career with personal joy and companionship. For any feedback and recommendations, please reach out directly to Ginggay at ana.margarita.hontiveros@aboitiz.com.