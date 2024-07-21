The working President

It’s a saying that’s in danger of becoming just an old fib told by leaders who fail to put their money where their mouths where.

“No one will be left behind” is one of the trickiest parts of governance and the goal of delivering an inclusive, all-encompassing public service.

The trick however boils down to a leader’s character.

Leaders who do the work. Presidents who don’t simply mouth platitudes. Or, merely hold press conferences, but presidents with the actual energy and sincerity to do the work and pull that old adage off.

“Marami ngayon umiikot. Bakit? Kasi tatakbo (sila). Bisita sa atin, bisita sa mayor. Pero si Presidente, eto, ikot ng ikot, hindi naman siya tatakbo. At umiikot siya para harapin kayo at suklian yung suporta binigay ninyo sa nakaraan na eleksyon. Ang pag-ikot niya ay serbisyo, hindi kampanya,” Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla said to a large crowd in Palo, Leyte during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s visit to Eastern Visayas last July 4, 2024.

And that’s what President Bongbong Marcos (PBBM) has been doing since he assumed office a mere two years ago. He has been a ball of action. A whirlwind of travels not merely to press flesh, or cut ribbons, but to be a man on the ground, not a man who conducts monologues in Malacanang, but someone who punches in his daily quota of work—that tremendous job of seeing to it that government is doing its job. That succor is being given to the poor and marginalized.

Twenty-four short months into his term, PBBM’s unrelenting clip of provincial trips could outlast a tireless energizer bunny. The President has already logged a staggering initial clip of 183 provincial sorties. This is not to count the 28 foreign trips he undertook to gather foreign investments, strengthen diplomatic ties, forged bilateral alliances, and attend multilateral engagements.

Just two years into his term, President Bongbong Marcos is already on track to be one of the most indefatigable presidents the nation has ever had.

This year alone, PBBM has crisscrossed the entire width and breadth of the archipelago to provide assistance and livelihood programs to farmers, fisherfolk, and families hardest hit by the El Nino phenomenon.

“Sa mga pinuno ng mga ahensiya ng pamahalaang nasyonal at lokal, hinihiling ko ang inyong pakikiisa upang makamit natin ang hangarin na walang maiiwan sa paglalakbay tungo sa mas maliwanag at mas maunlad na bukas,” the President said as he gave away millions in aid, assistance, programs, farm implements, and livelihood kits for the people of Northern Mindanao in Iligan last May 16, 2024.

With his goal of achieving higher economic growth firmly in place, PBBM is taking extra care in uplifting the lives of the poor and the marginalized, especially in the countryside.