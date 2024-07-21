The Philippines has an estimated 311,400 hectares of mangroves.

Despite the significant reduction of mangrove forest coverage over the past century, the Philippines remains home to numerous mangroves sites. Here are some of the key mangrove sites in the Philippines:

Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetlands

Listed as one of the eight Ramsar (Convention on Wetlands) sites in the Philippines, Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetlands is a hot spot for mangrove conservation. This 3,667-hectare mangrove and mudflats area is home to a bountiful number of animal species, including the Philippine duck that is endemic to the country, and serves as habitat for migratory birds.

Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Center

The Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area, also known as the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Center, is a 181.63-hectare Ramsar site that houses several wetlands which include a mangrove forest. It is located southwest of Metro Manila and Manila Bay. The center is open to the public and offers activities that aim to educate visitors about the importance of wetlands through immersion.

Bakhawan Mangrove Eco-Park

The Bakhawan Eco-Park is a 220-hectare mangrove forest in Kalibo, Aklan. This forest started as a reforestation project in 1990, which was jointly led by the local government of Aklan and the Kalibo Save the Mangroves Association. Today, the mangrove forest is recognized as one of the most successful reforestation projects in the country.

Negros Occidental Coastal Wetlands Conservation Area

Located along the 110 kilometers of coastline of Negros, the Negros Occidental Coastal Wetlands are among the eight Ramsar protected sites in the Philippines. It is home to three globally threatened marine turtles such as the hawksbill turtle, green turtle and olive ridley turtle. Furthermore, it serves as a preferred destination for water bird species. The area is composed of different wetlands, which includes a stretch of mangroves.

Pangasinan Mangrove Areas

Pangasinan province boasts 469 hectares of mangrove areas across 13 of its coastal municipalities. It also hosts a mangrove nursery spanning over 8.17 hectares. These mangrove forests serve as a center of biodiversity in Pangasinan and provide livelihoods to many of its coastal communities.

Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary, Cebu

Identified as another Ramsar site in the Philippines, Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary spans 1,030 hectares of sand flats and mangroves. Located on Olango’s southern shores, the sanctuary supports the largest concentration of migratory birds in the Philippines.

Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park

Another Philippine Ramsar site, Puerto Princesa Subterranean River Park connects a wide range of important ecosystems, including a limestone cave system, mangrove forests, lowland tropical forests and freshwater swamps. The park is home to about 800 plant and animal species, making it a highly biodiverse area.

Banacon Island Mangrove Forest, Bohol

Measuring 425 hectares, the Banacon Island Mangrove Forest is an eco-tourism destination established through community efforts in 1957. It is located in northern Bohol province. The vast expanse of mangroves on the island provides a home to plenty of sea and tree dwelling animals. It is open to the public and can be toured via boats.

These mangrove sites represent a fraction of the rich mangrove ecosystems found throughout the Philippines, each contributing uniquely to the nation’s ecological and socio-economic well-being. They all play a crucial role in coastal protection, biodiversity conservation and carbon sequestration. This underscores the need for more robust initiatives and efforts from various stakeholders, including the government, local communities, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, to ensure the sustainable management and rehabilitation of the country’s mangrove ecosystems.