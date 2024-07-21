THE FENCING FAIRY: Esteban fences for goodwill, unity between Phl, Ivory Coast

Maxine Esteban will be marching to the Paris Olympics not just as an athlete, but also as an ambassador of goodwill, friendship and camaraderie between two countries very close to her heart — Philippines and Ivory Coast.

The 23-year-old Esteban said inspiring the youth from both countries in the biggest and most prestigious athletic event in the world is such a major responsibility but she is ready for the challenge as she wants to unify both the Filipinos and Ivorians with a glorious performance.

“I realized that I have a unique role to play. Since I received so much support from two nations, I realized that going to the Olympics, I will be inspiring the youth from two countries,” Esteban told DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview.

“I can inspire, hope, unite, and understand these two nations.”

Esteban’s road to Paris wasn’t easy. After suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing the Philippines in the World Fencing Championship in Cairo in 2022, she was given an approved leave of absence from the national team.

But upon her full recovery, the Philippine Fencing Association (PFA) suddenly removed her from the national team — and refused to reinstate her, prompting her to move to Ivory Coast, where she realized her true worth after emerging as its top female foil fencer.

She eventually punched a ticket to the Summer Games as she collected enough ranking points after figuring prominently in various international tournaments.

Esteban said her chances to qualify in Asia was high had the PFA agreed to reinstate her after suffering a gruesome injury while representing the country in the world’s biggest fencing conclave.

“I’ve always known that I’m ready for the 2024 Olympic Games,” Esteban asserts, her confidence unwavering.

“So the key factor was my preparedness, both physically and mentally. In the last Asian championship, I came in 11th place, but everyone above me was from Japan, China, Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong so I knew that I had a very big chance of qualifying.”

“To be honest, I didn’t have the time to think back. If any, it was more of a heartbreak than a regret.”

Esteban admitted that being out of the national squad was a huge blow to her morale.

She, however, drew strength and courage from her Italian coach Andrea Magro, who worked hard to prepare her for the Paris Olympics.

“He helped me regain my confidence after all the anxiety and distress of the year. He always reassured me that I could make it to the Olympics one day,” Esteban said.

“From the very start, when he took me in, he always told me he always saw my potential, and he always tried to make me a better fencer.”

But Esteban’s mission is not only limited to the fencing piste.

Esteban emphasized that she has to repay the goodness of the Ivorians by making them proud in the Paris Olympics.

After all, Ivory Coast will be sending a very small delegation of only 11 athletes and a victory in the Summer Games will be greatly celebrated by this tiny Western African country known more for its coffee and enchanting beaches than its national sports program.

To get in touch with the country’s culture, Esteban reached out to her fellow Ateneo de Manila University alumnus Ange Koaume, who hailed from the Ivorian city of Abidjan.

“I messaged him when I was flying to Ivory Coast, and I said, ‘Oh, you’re from here, right?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’m from Abidjan.’ I asked him, ‘What do I need to do? What’s good to eat here?’” Esteban said.

“Their food is tasty and is similar to Filipino food. I liked garba, which has fish and cassava on the side.”

Esteban knows that the road to an Olympic medal will not be easy.

Expected to block her way are the world’s best female foil fencers like American Lee Kiefer and Italian big guns Arianna Erigo, Martina Favaretto and Alice Volpi.

“Of course, almost everyone in the top 16 are either world champions or seasoned Olympians. Going to the Olympics, I know it’s going to be my maiden appearance, and, being realistic, it’s going to be hard to get a medal. But I’m going to do my best and I’m very excited to be there,” Esteban said.

Still, at the end of the day, Esteban will not be judged on the number of medals she won.

She will be judged on the lives she touched and the hearts she inspired as she represents and unifies two countries — the Philippines and Ivory Coast — in the greatest show on earth.