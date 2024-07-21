Thankful for opportunity to serve; committed to help

As a simple probinsyano who was given an opportunity to enter public service, I am grateful to the Filipino people for giving me this mandate to serve. Long ago, I had committed myself to helping former President Rodrigo Duterte when he was a local official. But God had other plans when fate brought us both to the national political arena in 2016 and I was elected a senator in 2019.

Since then, I have lived by my motto that every day given to me by God will be used to serve others the best way I can, knowing that we only pass through this life once and whatever good we can do to others, we must do it now. As former president Duterte always told me: “Always do what is right. Unahin ang kapakanan ng iyong kapwa, at hinding hindi ka magkakamali (Prioritize the welfare of your fellowmen, and don’t ever make a mistake).”

In the recent OCTA Research “Tugon ng Masa” survey conducted from 26 June to 1 July, I ranked statistically tied for second to fourth place among possible candidates for the 2025 senatorial elections. While my heart is filled with gratitude, I wish to make it clear that my focus remains on fulfilling my mandate: Serbisyo muna bago ang pulitika (Service before politics)!

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, we will continue to bring public health services closer to Filipinos, particularly with the continued operations of the Malasakit Centers through a law which I principally sponsored and authored; the establishment of more Super Health Centers to bring primary care to communities which we advocated for together with fellow lawmakers and the DoH; the implementation of the Regional Specialty Centers Act which we also principally sponsored and are one of the authors; among other measures we continue to pursue to safeguard the health and well-being of every Filipino. Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino (Remember that health equates to the life of every Filipino)!

As chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, we also continue to develop sports from the grassroots level up to the international stage, highlighting its crucial role in nation-building. We enacted a law creating the National Academy of Sports.

We also sponsored and authored a bill seeking to institutionalize the Philippine National Games. And we continue to support both elite and aspiring athletes to reach their goals, bring honor to the country, and encourage others to get into sports, stay away from vices like illegal drugs, to keep us healthy and fit.

Meanwhile, on 15 July, I was in Tagbilaran City, Bohol to aid 1,666 indigents in partnership with the local government led by Mayor Jane Yap and former Mayor Baba Yap. We also visited the Malasakit Center in the city, where we distributed grocery packs to hospital staff and provided meals to patients and other medical frontliners.

On Tuesday, 16 July, the inauguration of the 166th Malasakit Center was held at the Kalinga Provincial Hospital in Tabuk City which my Malasakit Team attended while I personally visited Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar to assist 1,664 residents together with Governor Edwin Ongchuan and Mayor Leo “Totong” Jarito. We are thankful to have been declared an adopted son of the town.

After which we headed to Catarman with Mayor Antet Rosales and distributed aid to 948 beneficiaries. I also visited with Vice Mayor Jun Rosales the Catarman Public Market which was reconstructed through our collaborative efforts, as well as the Malasakit Center at the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital to provide meals and other forms of support to patients and hospital employees.

We were in Minalin, Pampanga last 18 July to join the groundbreaking of the new Legislative Hall as well as the inauguration of a Super Health Center which we advocated for in support of the community. After this, we aided 500 displaced workers with Mayor Noel Philip Naguit and Vice Mayor Rondon Mercado. We also joined Rep. Anna York Bondoc-Sagum in Macabebe to support 500 workers and mothers who also benefited from livelihood aid from the government.

On 19 July, I attended the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants-National Capital Region Chapter Accountancy Week Celebration with Atty. Cherry Liez Rafal-Roble, and CoA Commissioner and PICPA president Atty. Roland Pondoc as we highlighted the crucial role of the accountancy profession in good governance.

On 20 July, I provided support to 617 fire victims in Sagay City, Negros Occidental who also benefitted from the NHA’s emergency housing assistance program that we advocated for to help them rebuild their homes. On the same day, we went to Iloilo City and extended support to various cooperatives from the Western Visayas Region in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority’s Malasakit Sa Kooperatiba program.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit Team aided 46 fire victims in Muntinlupa City, 248 in Davao City, and 25 in Marawi City last week.

We also gave support to seven families in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon; 87 in Cagayan de Oro City; and 12 in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte on top of the assistance they received from the NHA to rebuild their homes.

We also provided aid to 949 displaced workers in Valenzuela City with Mayor Wes Gatchalian; 33 in Cainta, Rizal with Councilor Ruru Ferriols; 155 in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat with Mayor Joseph Lechonsito; 111 in Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental with Mayor Donjie Animas; 571 in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro with Mayor Bong Marquez; 40 in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with BM Mila Catabay-Lauigan; and 111 in Cortes, Surigao del Sur with Mayor Josie Bonifacio; 90 in Pulupandan, Negros Occidental with Mayor Miguel Antonio Peña; 156 in San Agustin, Surigao del Sur with Vice Gov. Manuel Alameda Sr.; 113 in Luisiana, Laguna with VM Luibic Jacob; and 330 in Libungan, North Cotabato with Councilor Kristine Cadava. They also received temporary employment from the government.

In pursuit of inclusive economic recovery, we assisted 1,000 indigent residents in Tapaz, Capiz with Mayor Roberto Palomar; 1,000 in San Policarpo with Mayor Menlo Nicart III and 1,000 in Maslog, Eastern Samar with Mayor Rac Santiago; 1,166 in Talavera and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos; 2,000 in Las Navas, Samar with Mayor Arlito Tan; and 1,500 in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte with Vice Mayor Datu Shameem Mastura.

My team also joined the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Tiaong, Quezon, and supported participants at the TESDA Graduation in Teresa, Rizal, and the MB Cup in Quezon City with Councilor Mikey Belmonte.

As your Mr. Malasakit, bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos (service is my vice and I will continue to serve to the extent that I can because I believe that service to the people is service to God).