Strong Group denies Chinese Taipei perfect ending, clinches maiden trophy

Strong Group-Pilipinas clawed out an 83-79 overtime win over Chinese Taipei-A to clinch the 43rd William Jones Cup at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan Sunday evening.

The Filipino ballclub won its first title in style as it finished the tournament undefeated by winning all of its eight games.

This victory is also special for head coach Charles Tiu and consultant Rajko Toroman as they won their third Jones Cup trophy after ruling the 2016 and 2019 editions with Mighty Sport.

Brandon Gilbeck scored a game-tying basket for Chinese Taipei with 7.6 seconds left, 73-73, in the game and forces overtime in the final game of this year's Jones Cup.

Holding onto a slim 80-79 lead with 12.2 seconds left in overtime, Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading calmly sank two free throws to extend the lead to three points.

Dennis Fenner Jr. drained the final point of the game with 6.9 seconds left after scoring one of his two free throws.

Tajuan Agee led Strong Group with 21 points while incoming Barangay Ginebra San Miguel rookie RJ Abarrientos followed suit with 14 points.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Chris McCullogh added 12 points as the Philippines won its seventh Jones Cup crown.