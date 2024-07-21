SONA FASHION ACCORDING TO RENEE SALUD

In our exclusive chat with seasoned international fashion designer Renee Salud, he said that for the SoNA 2024, he prepared a unique creation for Tingog Partylist Rep. Jude Acidre and wife, Thai national Neung Khattapan Acidre.

Mama Renee showed us his beautiful sketch where the Philippines meets Thailand in one beautiful formal dress.

“Ang inspiration is fusion ng Thai material and Mindanaoan indigenous material. Why Thai material? Because the wife is a Thai National, so I used Thai Silk on top tapos ‘yung pang ibaba ginamitan ko ng inaul from Maguindanao (It’s a combination of Thai silk and Maguindanaoan materials),” Renee said.

With a long and colorful career in fashion, Mama Renee shared his thoughts on the evolution of SoNA fashion he witnessed from the late eighties to the present.

“Actually may evolution naman. Napansin ko noong una masyado naka-focus sa puro glitters, puro expensive fabrics from abroad. Ngayon napansin ko they adhere to advocacies, ngayon ng maraming designers to wear local. Napansin ko din na marami na nagsusuot ng short dresses made of local materials like mga abaca, piña, inabel, tinalak. Those are the fabrics ang madalas na nakikita mo sa SoNA (Now its more on local fabrics and use of local materials unlike decades ago wherein designers used expensive imported fabrics),” he added.