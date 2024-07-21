SoNA 3.0: What has BBM to say?

Filipinos from all walks of life are raring to hear the all-important speech that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has prepared, tweaked and finalized — hopefully to perfection — to convey his message of hope for a Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines).

As Mr. Marcos promised a rebirth for the nation at the start of his presidency in 2022, envisioning a much stronger country by the end of his term, today, 22 July, he’ll deliver an update in his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

The President will address not just a joint session of Congress at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City, but, more importantly, a nation grappling with myriad survival challenges from food sufficiency, poverty, to China’s overreach in the West Philippine Sea.

According to Malacañang, the President had been diligently preparing his speech since Friday and will need more “fine-tuning” before the actual address.

“We will report on the state of the nation, in the sense that: What are the lives of our people, how are they doing? The economy, how is it doing?” Marcos had said.

“Criminality, how are we doing on that? How are we doing with the other problems, social problems, such as drugs, such as the different threats coming at us?”

The President’s first SoNA in 2022 lasted 74 minutes, whereas his second one was shorter at 70 minutes. Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) will be in charge of the SoNA coverage just as in previous years.

Hour-long?

“Honestly, our biggest problem is how to fit everything into a SoNA speech that will last about an hour,” Marcos had said, adding that he would attempt to keep his SoNA address brief.

“I will report on the projects that we started, if they are really continuing well and progressing nicely, and how much longer it will take to complete those major projects,” Marcos said.

In his speech in 2023, the President praised Filipinos for standing up and standing together for the country, saying that their actions aided in the arrival of a Bagong Pilipinas.

Among the topics he covered in his seventy-minute speech were the nation’s economic situation, food security, electricity supply, health, education, foreign policy, investments, the fight against drugs, digitalization, and the welfare of Filipino workers employed abroad.

The SoNA, just like the State of the Union speech of the American president, holds significance for Filipinos as it serves as a snapshot of the nation’s health while providing a roadmap of governance. Still, the SoNA is more than just a speech.

Politicians gather in their finest attire, streets buzz with anticipation, and media outlets prepare for a marathon broadcast since the SoNA is one of the pivotal events steeped in history and political drama.

But what exactly happens during a SoNA, and what is the history behind this crucial tradition?

Rooted in independence

While Emilio Aguinaldo, the first Philippine president, delivered a “State of the Revolutionary Nation Address” in 1898 during the Malolos Congress, the formal SoNA as we know it began during the American colonial period.

The Jones Act of 1916 mandated a report on the Philippines, but this was a written document submitted to the United States President. The turning point came in the 1930s with the establishment of the Commonwealth government.

President Manuel L. Quezon, on 16 June 1936, delivered the first formal SoNA before the National Assembly at the Legislative Building (now the National Museum of Fine Arts) in Manila.

Commonwealth Act 17 fixed the date of the SoNA on the 16th of June annually, coinciding with the opening of Congress. There have been interesting variations throughout history. Elpidio Quirino’s 1950 SoNA, due to his illness, was delivered via a radio broadcast from the United States.

Quirino was the first and only Chief Executive to deliver his speech from a hospital bed due to his heart condition.

“For 21 years, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. delivered his SoNA in different locations — the Legislative Building, Malacañang Palace, the Quirino Grandstand, the Philippine International Convention Center, the Luneta, and the Batasang Pambansa, where the succeeding [presidents] gave their SoNAs up to Marcos Sr.’s son who took the office in 2022,” the Presidential Communications Office had said in a statement.

Back to session

With 29,335 words, Bongbong’s father also gave the longest State of the Nation Address.

Former Presidents Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Rodrigo Duterte — and the late ex-Presidents Noynoy Aquino, Fidel Ramos, and Cory Aquino — all delivered their SoNAs at the Batasang Pambansa.

The language choices have also shifted. Traditionally delivered in English, President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III broke the mold in 2010, becoming the first president to speak in Filipino, the national language.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 SoNA of former President Rodrigo Duterte had the fewest attendees in Philippine history — just 50 people.

The SoNA also serves as a crucial platform for the President to lay out his or her administration’s accomplishments and plans for the coming year. It’s also a chance to highlight successes, acknowledge ongoing challenges, and outline a vision for the future.

But before the President delivers his speech during the afternoon session, senators and congressmen usually hold separate sessions in the morning.

The President — who typically arrives at the Batasang Pambansa by helicopter — will deliver his address to the people at four o’clock in the afternoon. The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate President will greet the Chief Executive when he arrives at the complex, where he will be met with military honors.

The speech, televised nationwide, is a meticulously crafted document that highlights the administration’s successes in areas like infrastructure, healthcare and the economy.

“The SoNA is a vital tool for transparency and accountability. It allows the public to assess the President’s leadership and hold him responsible for his promises,” political science professor Ramon Chua told DAILY TRIBUNE in a phone call.

“The SoNA is a chance for the President to connect directly with the Filipino people. It’s an opportunity to showcase his leadership and set the tone for the coming year,” Chua added.

The House Speaker and Senate President typically say a few words after the President finishes his SoNA.

SoNA duality

However, the SoNA isn’t just about reports; it’s also a day for political theater. Outside the halls of Congress, rallies and protests erupt, with both supporters and critics of the administration making their voices heard.

“The SoNA is a day for democratic expression,” said activist Sarah Reyes. “The President will speak of his vision, but the people will respond with their own realities. It’s a powerful display of the Philippines’ vibrant democracy.”