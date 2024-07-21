SONA 2024 security measures: gun and liquor bans, class suspension

The third State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday, 22 July, has prompted national and local government units to impose several measures to ensure public safety and security.

These measures include a nationwide gun ban, a city-wide liquor ban, and the suspension of classes in Quezon City.

The nationwide gun ban, implemented within the National Capital Region (NCR), started at 12:01 AM on Saturday, 20 July, and will last until midnight on Monday, 22 July. During this period, all Permits to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) are suspended within the NCR. Only members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement agencies on official duty and in their prescribed uniforms will be allowed to carry firearms. This measure aims to prevent firearm-related incidents and ensure public safety during the event.

In addition to the gun ban, Quezon City has implemented a liquor ban on Monday, 22 July, from 12:01 AM to 6:00 PM. This measure is intended to maintain public order and reduce the risk of alcohol-related incidents during the SONA.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has also declared the suspension of classes at all levels for both private and public schools in the city, including the Brigada Eskwela activities in public schools slated for Monday, 22 July. According to Belmonte, the suspension aims to minimize the impact of road closures and anticipated heavy traffic on residents and students. She urged all citizens of Quezon City to listen to the President's SONA.

QCPD Director, P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, emphasized the importance of these measures. "The nationwide gun ban, city-wide liquor ban, and class suspension are crucial steps to ensure the safety and security of our citizens during the SONA. By implementing these measures, we aim to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain public order throughout the event. We urge everyone to cooperate and adhere to these regulations for the benefit of all," Maranan said.