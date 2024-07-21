SHOW

Shooting stars

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian and Bianca Manalo.
Last night, the Grand Ballroom of The Marriot Manila was a galaxy filled with the brightest of stars. The iconic red carpet was rolled out as celebrities paraded down the spotlighted runway madness. Almost three hours of endless flashes from a multitude of photographers capturing more than a hundred Kapuso celebrities who each had a moment of slay time.

It was a dazzling showdown of shimmering sheer and shine — beads, rhinestones, appliqués, embellishments and all that sparkle undoubtedly made tonight a high wattage occasion. Skin was in as most stars elegantly dared to bare. From tube tops, asymmetrical detail, off shoulders, plunging necklines and backless numbers, style was celebrating sexy sultry sophistication.

GLAIZA de Castro
ENCHONG Dee
MISS Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo
JULIE Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz.
HEART Evangelista
ALDEN Richards
JASMINE Curtis-Smith
Glamor was at an all-time high as fashion made a predominately black and white (some were in bone, ivory and pearl — all varieties) color statement. Like a game of chess, some standouts were in immaculate elegance while the crowned queens of the land (including the universe) immortalized the captivating and arresting beauty of dark romance. If all else failed, ebony will always be the classic that will outlast the rest of the modern neutrals. While the sovereign wore black, there were sightings of stylish young princesses that wore volumes that matter. There were also some amusing surprise numbers on the red carpet at wherein an outfit transforms into another outfit. Show-stopping or perhaps cheap thrills that left a handful photographers in awe, some gave a sweet grin while most rolled their eyes — check mate!

Overall, it was a stellar attraction and a successful night for our own version of the MET or the Oscars. Super well-organized where celebrities, personalities and special guests generally super slayed it — the glittering parade seemed endless. A style-setting spectacle where everyone had a fashion “moment” from the A-listers to the stars in the making.

Indeed it was a lot of fun and an evening of endless shooting stars.

GABBI Garcia
MEGAN Young and Mikael Daez.
MARIAN Rivera and Dingdong Dantes.
BEA Alonzo
MISS Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.
GAZINI Ganados
VICE Ganda
BEATRIZ Luigi Gomez
