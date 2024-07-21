Glamor was at an all-time high as fashion made a predominately black and white (some were in bone, ivory and pearl — all varieties) color statement. Like a game of chess, some standouts were in immaculate elegance while the crowned queens of the land (including the universe) immortalized the captivating and arresting beauty of dark romance. If all else failed, ebony will always be the classic that will outlast the rest of the modern neutrals. While the sovereign wore black, there were sightings of stylish young princesses that wore volumes that matter. There were also some amusing surprise numbers on the red carpet at wherein an outfit transforms into another outfit. Show-stopping or perhaps cheap thrills that left a handful photographers in awe, some gave a sweet grin while most rolled their eyes — check mate!

Overall, it was a stellar attraction and a successful night for our own version of the MET or the Oscars. Super well-organized where celebrities, personalities and special guests generally super slayed it — the glittering parade seemed endless. A style-setting spectacle where everyone had a fashion “moment” from the A-listers to the stars in the making.

Indeed it was a lot of fun and an evening of endless shooting stars.