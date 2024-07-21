SGA standouts get into PBA mode

Incoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) rookies RJ Abarrientos and Dave Ildefonso are making the most out of their stints in the 43rd William Jones Cup to get ready for the start of the Season on 18 August.

Abarrientos, who was picked third overall at the recent PBA Rookie Draft last week, said he is excited not only to learn under head coach Tim Cone, the same mentor his uncle and PBA legend Johnny Abarrientos played for, but also reunite with former Far Eastern University (FEU) tactician Olsen Racela.

The 24-year-old guard played one season with the Tamaraws in 2022 in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament before getting knocked out by Ildefonso and Ateneo de Manila University in the Final Four.

“I’m excited to play for Ginebra. I want to learn from Coach Tim Cone and Coach Olsen Racela, who was my former head coach back in FEU,” the former Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus guard said.

“Coach Tim told me if I can be half the player like Tito Johnny was, I’ll be a great player.”

Strong Group is currently battling Chinese Taipei-A for the Jones Cup title as of press time.

Ildefonso, who was selected by NorthPort as the fifth overall pick, is thankful to Strong Group Athletics (SGA) for the opportunity to play competitive basketball before stepping foot to the PBA.

The son of eight-time PBA champion Danny Ildefonso played for Korean Basketball League team Suwon KT Sonicboom for two years.

“SGA really helped me a lot so that I can get more runs under my legs and more wind in my lungs. I really need the games and the runs. It really helped me prepare for the PBA,” Ildefonso said.