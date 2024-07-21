'Selfless and patriotic' Biden withdraws from 2024 race

Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the preferred Democratic nominee. This unexpected move follows weeks of pressure after a poor debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about Biden's age and fitness for office.

Biden, 81, stated that stepping down is in the "best interest of my party and the country." His decision, made while recovering from Covid-19, could reinvigorate the Democratic Party as Harris aims to become the party’s nominee and defeat Trump. The Republicans, who focused their campaign on Biden, now face a younger opponent in Harris.

Harris praised Biden's "selfless and patriotic act" and vowed to earn the nomination. Democrats will confirm their candidate at the party convention in Chicago on August 19. Former presidents Bill Clinton has shown support for Harris, while still influential former Democratic president Barack Obama cautioned that "uncharted waters" lie ahead.

Biden's withdrawal marks a historic moment as the first president to exit so late in an election race. This decision follows a tense period, including an assassination attempt on Trump and internal Democratic debates over Biden's future.

During his presidency, Biden focused on healing America post-Trump, supporting Ukraine, and implementing significant economic plans. However, he faced criticism over the Afghanistan withdrawal, high inflation, and his support for Israel's actions in Gaza. Concerns about his age further complicated his campaign.