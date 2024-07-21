Roxas Boulevard promenade is born

The local government of Pasay City spearheaded the opening of the #GreenGreenGreen Program and the Roxas Boulevard Promenade Light Park at Le Pavillion, EDSA corner Macapagal Boulevard, last Thursday.

The launch was attended by Pasay Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano with Senator Loren Legarda, Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, and Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

Also at the opening were Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chair Atty. Don Artes, Federal Land Inc. chair Alfred Ty, Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) chair Alexander Lopez and other local officials.

The program under the Local Government Support Fund aims to restore and beautify open public spaces with botanical gardens, bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, sports facilities and recreational trails.

The Roxas Boulevard Promenade is part of the broader Adopt-a-Park initiative of Pasay City.

The first two segments of the park, which are the light park and field offices, are now open to the public. Area 1 or the field offices will house satellite offices of the MMDA and PRA to ensure proper management, operations, and maintenance of the promenade.

Adjacent to the satellite offices is Area 2 or the Light Park which features various lighting attractions and