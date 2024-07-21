Remembering Nelson Mandela: International Day marks quest for social justice, human rights

Mandela’s life was marked by his unwavering commitment to justice and human rights. Imprisoned for 27 years for his anti-apartheid activities, Mandela emerged from incarceration without bitterness, advocating for reconciliation and forgiveness.

His leadership was pivotal in dismantling apartheid and establishing a democratic South Africa. Mandela’s philosophy of forgiveness and reconciliation, encapsulated in his statement, “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it,” continues to inspire individuals and nations globally.​

Nelson Mandela International Day encourages individuals to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to community service, symbolizing the 67 years Mandela spent fighting for social justice. This call to action aligns with Mandela’s belief that each person has the power to make a positive impact. The day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to address social inequalities and promote human dignity.

In the Philippines, Mandela’s legacy is particularly pertinent. The Philippines, like South Africa, has a history of colonialism and struggles for freedom and democracy. The People Power Revolution of 1986, which led to the overthrow of a dictatorship, mirrors Mandela’s fight against apartheid. Both movements underscore the power of collective action and the pursuit of justice.