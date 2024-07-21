Promoting MSMEs builds strong economy

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) serving as the backbone of the economy, making up 99.7 percent of the Philippines’ total businesses inspired Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual’s commitment to promote their welfare and ensure that their rights are protected.

In his pre-State of the Nation Address (SoNA) briefing, Pascual said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has made significant strides in various sectors, contributing to the Philippines’ economic growth and development.

One of the notable projects for MSMEs was the Pondo Para sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) program, implemented by the Small Business Corporation (SBCorp), the lending arm of the DTI.

The P3 Program has already shelled out P8.16 billion in loans to 154,423 micro-entrepreneurs from July 2022 to May 2024.

The said improvement represents a substantial increase compared to the total amount of loans released between January 2017 and June 2022.

Meanwhile, in 2023, there were 984,330 registered business names (BN), marking a 5 percent spike versus the previous year.

Notably, Pascual said that 78 percent of business name transactions and 80 percent of BN payment collections were conducted online through the Business Name Registration System Next Generation (BNRS Next Gen).

Furthermore, the DTI’s Negosyo Centers have played a crucial role in assisting MSMEs, providing various technical services such as business registration assistance, advisory services, trade promotion, and financing facilitation. In 2023, these centers assisted 522,535 MSMEs and 904,033 clients.

The BMBE Online system, launched in October 2022, has streamlined the registration process for Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs).

In 2023, 73,249 BMBE registrations were processed, and in the first semester of 2024, the number reached 48,242.

Also, Pascual reported that the DTI has accelerated the digitalization of MSMEs by onboarding 47,591 MSMEs onto e-commerce platforms from January to May 2024.

The OPLAN TLC Program, in partnership with HAPINOY, has provided digital training and capacity building to 16,000 MSMEs nationwide in 2023.

The program aims to enhance MSMEs’ digital skills and facilitate their integration into the digital economy.

The DTI has also launched a pilot program called “Tindahan Mo, e-Level Up Mo!” to help sari-sari store owners digitize their businesses and adopt sustainable practices.

The program includes modules on leveraging digital technologies, online marketing, financial management, product selection and optimizing operations.