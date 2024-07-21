Prime Infra, PWS win ‘Green Project of the Year’ award

Razon-led Prime Infra and its recycling unit Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) have received the “Green Project of the Year” honors in The Asset magazine’s Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards 2024.

The award recognizes the companies’ P1.35-billion green loan from HSBC that financed the acquisition and upgrade of ARN Central Waste Management’s material recovery facility (MRF) in Cebu into an automated MRF that can process 1,000 tons of solid waste daily.

Prime Infra head of treasury Emma Villa del Rey and treasury manager Kaila Marie Almendarez received the award during a ceremony held in Singapore on 9 July 2024.

“This award affirms our commitment to partnering with organizations who have a strong sustainability agenda. We are grateful to HSBC for providing the support needed to initiate our agenda of delivering proper and modern waste management solutions,” said Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci.

PWS was established in response to the increasing demand for proper waste management and resource recovery solutions in industrialized and fast-growing cities in the Philippines. Its objective is to recover and recycle 80 percent to 90 percent of total waste received in its facilities, significantly reducing landfill volumes, and thereby lessening organic waste that end up decomposing and producing harmful methane emissions.

The Cebu MRF of PWS was inaugurated last month. It is the second state-of-the-art MRF of the company in the country.

Like its Pampanga MRF, it is equipped with a vibrating sieves, baler systems, magnetic separators and air density separators for maximum resource recovery.

The facility segregates plastic waste into refuse-derived fuel and other valuable resources.

Last 26 June, PWS forged a deal with Ayala Land Inc. and its real estate investment trust AREIT Inc. to process solid waste from the latter’s eight office buildings in Cebu in line with the Ayala Group’s commitment to sustainability objectives.