Pinoy ingenuity developing Pasay City

Behind the offices, hotels and bright busy streets of Pasay City are the cultural establishments and religious landmarks where the growing population of more than 460,000 Pasayeños gather for entertainment and to say a prayer, respectively.

The development of Pasay today is vastly different from the past, as churches built during the Spanish time are still standing and continue to be beacons of faith and hope to thousands of faithful in the National Capital Region.

All told, there are 12 churches in Pasay.

In the 1960s, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) was built. Years later, other prominent landmarks such as the Philippine International Convention Center, the Coconut Palace and the now closed Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel rose to form the CCP Complex.

An amusement park and a theater were also established in the complex offering thrilling rides and entertainment to Metro Manila residents.

A center for cultural displays mirrors the hustle and bustle of Pasay’s new business hub just a few kilometers away. The distinction between the two areas shows the city’s development, telling a story of ingenuity and progress.

The city’s location beside Manila Bay and the Philippine Senate holding office in the GSIS headquarters fueled market growth that informed investors and stakeholders of an area in which they could grow their business.