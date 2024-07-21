Phl, China settle Ayungin Shoal’s RORE conflict

The Philippines and China have agreed on an arrangement for the country’s rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday.

According to the DFA, the “understanding” was achieved after a “series of consultations following the frank and constructive discussions between the two sides during the 9th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea in Manila on 2 July 2024.”

“Both sides continue to recognize the need to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and manage differences through dialogue and consultation and agree that the agreement will not prejudice each other’s positions in the South China Sea,” it said.

The department did not mention the important details of the arrangement, such as whether the Philippines has to ask permission from China whenever it conducts a RORE mission.

It also did not say whether Manila agreed not to bring construction materials to the dilapidating World War II ship, which was deliberately grounded by the country in 1999 in response to China’s illegal occupation in 1995 of Panganiban Reef, also known as Mischief Reef.

Over the past years, tensions between Manila and Beijing have escalated as the latter has become increasingly aggressive in obstructing the Philippines' regular rotation and resupply missions for its personnel stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. Recently, confrontations between the Philippine Coast Guard and China Coast Guard and militia vessels have significantly increased.

Beijing has been consistent in insisting on its territorial rights on Ayungin Shoal, demanding the Philippines to remove the BRP Sierra Madre in the area.

It also attributed the escalation in the area to the country’s attempt to bring construction materials to BRP Sierra Madre to conduct “large-scale repairs” to the decades-old ship.

China's actions against Philippine vessels and crew members have included the use of water cannons, laser pointing, dangerous maneuvers, and ramming of boats, among other hostile tactics.

The BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II ship, is a permanent station for the Philippines’ military personnel in Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal.

The Ayungin Shoal became a point of contention between the two countries due to their overlapping claims in the low-tide elevation feature in the West Philippine Sea.

Located 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, the Ayungin Shoal is part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

In July 2016, the Philippines won the arbitral case it lodged against China in the Permanent Court of Arbitration; however, it remains on paper as China continues to reject the award.