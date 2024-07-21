Photos

PBBM'S BASIC EDUCATION AGENDA A MUST LISTEN

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized during his last SONA his desire to provide the best for Filipino children by mentioning important measures under the MATATAG agenda for basic education. Thus, it remains to be seen if those measures have been met and what would be the President's next agenda for the youth sector now that the DepEd is under new leadership. In the photos, children are seen playing on a newly built fishing boat in Manila Bay near the Baseco area on Sunday, 21 July 2024 — the last week before classes resume on 29 July. | via KING RODRIGUEZ