PBBM unclogs jails, sets free 15,143 PDLs

The “Bilis-Laya” program, a flagship initiative launched under the Marcos administration, played a central role in this process.

Spearheaded by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the program aimed to expedite the processing and release of PDLs, ensuring that the justice system operates with efficiency and humanity.

To facilitate the large-scale release of PDLs by the BuCor headed by its Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., the task force implemented several measures to streamline processes and enhance collaboration:

• Integrated Database Systems: The establishment of a centralized database allowed for efficient tracking and management of PDL cases. This system enabled real-time updates on case statuses and ensured that all agencies involved had access to accurate information.

• Regular Inter-Agency Meetings: Regular coordination meetings were held to address challenges and ensure that all agencies were aligned in their efforts. These meetings facilitated the resolution of bureaucratic obstacles and fostered a spirit of cooperation among various government bodies.

• Enhanced Training Programs: Training programs were developed for personnel involved in the processing of PDLs to ensure that they were well-versed in the new procedures and protocols. This helped to expedite case resolutions and maintain high standards of professionalism.

When he took his oath of office before Marcos on 1 July, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla vowed to “give justice to every man, woman, and child no matter the circumstance of birth, no matter the economic standing.”

Back then, Remulla acknowledged the immense challenges of his role, stating, “The challenge given to us is heavy.”

However, he pledged to approach his tenure as DoJ Secretary like a marathon — action-packed, filled with unwavering commitment, and infused with hope. His paramount objective is to eradicate corruption and dismantle syndicates within the attached agencies. He called upon DoJ officials and employees to unite with him in this vital endeavor for integrity and justice.

Under his dynamic leadership, the current administration has embarked on a series of transformative reforms to improve the state of justice and accountability in our nation. These reforms are not merely administrative adjustments but represent a bold commitment to address systemic issues and elevate standards across the board.

Judicial rigor and efficiency

In parallel, Remulla’s administration has raised the bar for prosecution standards, ushering in a new era of judicial rigor and efficiency.

Remulla, who has been diligently studying the matter since assuming the role of DoJ chief, issued Department Circular No. 20, Series of 2023. This directive instructs prosecutors to take a proactive approach in case building, equipping them comprehensively with the necessary tools to establish robust prima facie cases supported by concrete evidence, witnesses, documents, and more.

The issuance of this circular stemmed from the initiative of PNP authorities to establish committees tasked with thoroughly reviewing cases they had previously filed but were subsequently dismissed.

Remulla welcomed this proactive step by the PNP, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the DoJ and PNP to address any gaps that may exist.

He stated at the time, “Our prosecutors will proactively engage in case build-up, ensuring no stone is left unturned.”

The PNP announced that officers involved in dismissed cases would undergo refresher courses to enhance their competence. Those designated as investigators must hold relevant degrees and have experience handling cases resulting in successful convictions.

Remulla emphasized that the joint efforts of the DoJ and the PNP aim to protect the innocent while ensuring justice for perpetrators. He stressed that practices such as evidence planting and case fabrication have no place under PBBM’s administration. Rigorous legal processes will be enforced to ensure justice is served impartially and rightfully.

Six-pillar program vs online sex abuse

The DoJ and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) jointly submitted an Executive Order (EO) to Marcos, outlining a comprehensive six-pillar program aimed at combating Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM).

This initiative followed a directive from PBBM to establish a centralized system using advanced technology, to make the Philippines the least hospitable environment for OSAEC perpetrators and CSAEM creators.

The six pillars of the program encompass communication strategies, referral pathways and mechanisms, capacity-building initiatives, data harmonization efforts, engagement with the private sector, and aftercare services for victims, all aimed at eradicating OSAEC and CSAEM.

Remulla emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “This marks a pivotal shift for the Philippines, as we strive to transform our nation from a hotspot for these despicable crimes.”

In a separate endeavor, the Department of Justice Action Center (DoJAC), in collaboration with the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) and the Legal Aid Society, spearheaded a Katarungan Caravan at the BuCor.

Fifteen lawyers from the Legal Aid Society joined DoJAC and PAO to provide legal services, including drafting requests for Qualified Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) seeking Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) and parole, as well as preparing endorsements to BuCor and other related services.

Remulla underscored the critical importance of access to justice, stating, “Legal aid is the gateway for our PDLs to seek justice. It is crucial that we understand and address the legal needs of our PDLs.”

Enhanced judicial integrity

By implementing stringent criteria for initiating and pursuing cases, the administration aims to enhance judicial integrity and ensure that legal proceedings are fair, transparent, and expeditious. These measures streamline the judicial process and reinforce public trust in the judiciary, underscoring the administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Furthermore, the reforms championed by Remulla extend beyond immediate corrections and prosecutions.

They reflect a broader vision of governance that prioritizes accountability, transparency, and the protection of citizens’ rights. By instituting comprehensive reforms, the administration seeks to create a more just and equitable society where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness under the law.

As the administration continues to implement these transformative measures, the focus remains on building a judicial system that serves as a pillar of strength and integrity.

By addressing longstanding challenges and embracing progressive policies, Remulla’s leadership is setting a precedent for responsible governance and societal progress.

Moving forward, stakeholders across various sectors are encouraged to support these efforts and actively participate in shaping a future where justice prevails and the rights of all citizens are safeguarded.

The journey towards a more just and accountable society is ongoing, and under Marcos’ administration, our nation is poised to achieve greater heights in the pursuit of justice and equality for all.